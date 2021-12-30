Advertisement

Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas

By Alex Onken and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – You’ve probably heard it raining cats and dogs, but have you heard it raining fish and frogs?

Several residents in east Texas have reported seeing fish all over the ground after they apparently fell from the sky during a rainstorm Wednesday.

Viewers sent KSLA pictures and videos of the falling fish.

According to The City of Texarkana, animal rain happens when small water animals like fish, frogs and crabs are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that happen on the surface.

Then, those small animals fall back to the ground with the rain.

According to KSLA, multiple instances of animal rain have been reported around the world.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee and the Justice Department reached an agreement to help people with disabilities use the...
Hy-Vee adding new retail security team to stores
Galesburg Cottage Hospital given Medicare termination due to violations
Galesburg Cottage Hospital given Medicare termination notice due to violations
Eric Holland, 57, is charged with murder after police found the severed head and body parts of...
Suspect held without bail after severed head found in truck
All employees and animals are okay, but the bill for replacing the furnaces comes to sixty...
Carbon monoxide leaks into Davenport animal shelter, now facing $60,000 bill
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them

Latest News

FILE - A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and other Confederate statues could go to the...
Confederate monuments in Virginia will likely go to Black history museum
Boosters shots are being encouraged to prevent breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Nursing home workers are urged to get vaccine boosters as COVID-19 cases soar
Preventing the next school tragedy with programs to combat mental health issues
A look back at December extremes.
Wild December Weather
A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says