Illinois reports 128,246 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

SPRINGFIELD (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 128,246 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 386 deaths since Dec. 23.

Since the pandemic began, 2,149,548 people have tested positive for the virus and 27,821 people have died.

As of Wednesday night, 5,689 people were reported hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 1,010 were in the intensive care unit and 565 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 10.2%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 14.4%.

IDPH also reported that 19,176,277 vaccines have been administered statewide and more than 64% of Illinois’ of the total population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,816 doses. Since Dec. 23, 467,715 doses were reportedly administered in Illinois, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.