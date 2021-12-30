Mostly cloudy and quiet through Friday

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: ***WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY FOR HEAVY SNOW***

Plenty of cloud cover and patchy fog is expected this afternoon and tonight. There may be areas of patchy fog that develop late tonight into Friday morning. Friday will be the calm before the storm as we will have a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40°. A potent winter storms moves into the TV6 viewing area Saturday morning and continues through Saturday night. Moderate to heavy snow is likely near and south of the Quad Cities, with lighter amounts to the north. A First Alert Day is in effect from 6 a.m. until Midnight for heavy snow and low visibility. Amounts will likely exceed 6″ for many locations near and south of the Quad Cities. This will be followed by very cold temperatures on Sunday with wind chills below zero all day.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 34°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low: 25°. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 40°. Wind: ESE/N 5-10 mph.

