New Years Eve ideas with Chef Laken

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee Chef Laken Ealy shares a few ideas for New Years Eve celebrations and beyond! She demonstrates how to “make it mini,” which is featured in Season’s magazine. Laken made mini caramel apples, mini cheesecakes, and mini cheeseballs! These mini treats are perfect for those home entertainers! These little treats make a social media worthy party spread that grown up and little fingers will all love.

Chef Laken then shows how to create delicious and unique cocktails and mocktails for your guests, also featured in Season’s magazine. Its all about fun festive drinks and Mocktails too so everyone can join in on the fun!

“After the holidays healthy” fun and trendy eats to help start off your new years resolution right. This segment, Laken is talking about starting the day and the new year right with some quick easy and healthy breakfast ideas!

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.