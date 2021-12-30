Advertisement

QCA communities declaring snow emergencies ahead of snow

Snowplow Truck Removing the Snow from the Highway during a Cold Snowstorm Winter Day
Snowplow Truck Removing the Snow from the Highway during a Cold Snowstorm Winter Day
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUAD CITY AREA, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Several communities in the QCA are issuing snow emergencies ahead of the anticipated winter weather Saturday.

TV6 will keep an updated list of cities with snow emergencies throughout the weekend.

If your city has declared a snow emergency you can send information to news@kwqc.com.

Varias pulgadas de nieve esperado para el sábado en los Quad Cities

ILLINOIS:

Rock Island:

The City of Rock Island declared a snow emergency, effective on Saturday.

Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared, the City of Rock Island said in a media release. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed simultaneously.

The city said to facilitate snow removal they are requesting that Rock Island residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed.

The City of Rock Island asks ant questions to be directed to Public Works at 309-732-2200 or pubworksmail@rigov.org.

IOWA:

Blue Grass:

The Mayor of Blue Grass declared a “winter weather emergency” effective from 6:00 a.m. Saturday until 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

The City’s Public Safety Building, 606 West Mayne Street, Blue Grass, Iowa, will be open to the public in need, the City of Blue Grass said in a media release.

The City asks vehicles to not park on City streets during the winter weather energy to allow emergency vehicles and snowplows to have full access.

The City of Blue Grass asks any questions to be directed at Mayor Brad Schutte at (563) 349-1359.

West Liberty:

The City of West Liberty declared a snow emergency effective Saturday at 6 a.m. through Sunday at noon.

LA CIUDAD DE WEST LIBERTY TENDRA... EMERGENCIA DE NIEVE EN EFECTO EL SABADO, 01 DE ENERO DE LAS 6:00 A.M. HASTA EL DOMINGO, 02 DE ENERO A LAS 12:00 P.M.

