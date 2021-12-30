Seasonal Beers from Local Breweries with Erik
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cheers! TV6 partnered with local breweries to obtain an assortment of the best holiday craft beers for Erik and Paula to sample for PSL’s usual “Beer of the Month” segment. Since there is an abundance of choices, Paula Sands Live featured all of the beers within the month of December!
- Snickerdoodle Cream Ale (Front Street Brewery): - Crisp and light - with notes of nutmeg and vanilla (5.1% ABV)
- Hooked on a Filling (Adventurous Brewing)- Imperial Milk Stout brewed with Chocolate Sandwich Cookies & Milk Sugar. ( may contain pieces of crème filling) (9.4% ABV)
- “Rockem Sockem” (Twin Span Brewing) - An English Barleywine inspired by the traditional Mexican drink Ponche Navideño. Includes a fruit blend of plums, oranges, guava, and tamarind, as well as piloncillo sugar and Ceylon cinnamon. It’s our newest winter seasonal. (9.7% ABV)
- “Nutcracker Brown Ale” (Stompbox Brewery) - A classic nut brown ale with a malt balance and smooth notes of caramel, biscuit and candy malts. (Erik mentioned this was his favorite of this tasting) A dollar from every pint sold during the month of December goes to Ballet Quad Cities, a double local purchase!
- “Krampusblüd Nordic Stout”(WAKE Brewing)- Bold and complex Coffee, chocolate, raisins and vanilla with toasted marshmallow flavors and aroma. Smooth mouthful with an easy finish thanks to the Nordic Yeast. 8.5%
- “Cobble Gobble” - (Midwest Ale Works) Apricot Cobbler Tart (5.1 ABV) Over 100 pounds of apricot puree and large quantities of cinnamon and vanilla went into the making of this tart beer. The result is a balanced, flavorful mouth-puckering experience that doesn’t have to just be dessert.
- “Easy Peel” (Adventurous Brewing) - triple dry hopped El Dorado - Double IPA 8.3% abv
- “Peanut Butter& Jelly” (Adventurous Brewing) - Kettle Sour 7.5% ABV
- “Mintery Knight” (Green Tree Brewery) - ABV 5.4% IBU 25 The Mintery Knight is an oatmeal stout, blended with a mint, chocolate coffee. The mint is so subtle that people who don’t like mint, don’t even mind it. The coffee alone takes two full days to make. But, that long of a process, fully releases the richness of the flavor and the aroma.
- “The Ruby Horizon” (Green Tree Brewery) - is much simpler. We’ve taken our flagship Pale Ale and blended in real blood orange puree. The result is an easy drinking style of beer for anyone to enjoy. This one is especially nice for people newer to the craft beer scene. It’s not a hop bomb, and it’s on the sweeter side of the beer spectrum.
- “Two Hop Open Sleigh” (Twin Span Brewing) - Dashing through the snow, this West Coast Red IPA uses Chinook and Cascade along with fresh rosemary and spruce to help celebrate the holidays
- “BA Miffle Sipper” (Stompbox Brewing) - BA Miffle Sipper is a RIS rested in Elijah Craig Barrels. Notes of chocolate, vanilla and dark fruits.
- “Zylaphone Winter Warmer” (Stompbox Brewing) - Our English Strong Ale with holiday spices of Nutmeg, Cinnamon and Clove rings in the holidays with a malty festive flavor (7.6 ABV 36 IBU)
- “Orange Cranberry Pale Ale” (Midwest Ale Works) - Orange juice meets cranberry sauce in this super easy drinker (5.2 ABV)
