Shots fired incidents decreased in Davenport in 2021

By Darby Sparks
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For part two of TV6′s three part series, Freedom of Information Requests were sent out to the Metro Quad Cities area for shots fired incidents that have occurred over the last four years.

Like vehicle theft rates, incidents in Davenport decreased slightly, going from around 230 in 2020 to 201 in 2021. Incidents in Davenport last year were calculated up until October so are likely more.

Moline’s incidents also decreased, with shots fired rates cut in half exactly, from 122 in 2020 to 61 in 2021. Unlike Davenport, however, where incidents have gone back down to what they typically were in previous years, Moline’s rates are still more than two times higher than they were in 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, Bettendorf and Rock Island’s shot’s fired rates both went up, but only slightly. Bettendorf had a total of 6 incidents in 2021, while Rock Island had a total of 69. Overall, the two cities have remained pretty consistent in terms of the number of shots fires incidents that have occurred in the past four years.

Out of all the cities, however, Bettendorf has had by far the lowest rate of incidents, totaling 14 for all four years. To put that into perspective, Davenport, which is a mere five minute drive away, has had at least 821, equaling 58 times that amount.

Shots Fired Map

TV6 put together a map to show the locations for the shots fired incidents and it is visible that a lot of them are condensed to each of the downtown metropolitan areas. Unlike motor vehicle thefts, which were condensed almost entirely to downtown, shots fired incidents are more sporadic, some going out as far as Northwest Boulevard and Hillendale Road.

