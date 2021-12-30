There are several new laws to take effect in 2022

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The new year is just days away, here are some of the notable new laws taking effect in Illinois in 2022:

SB 00512: The “Preventing Youth Vaping Act” aims to prevent vaping by children, placing additional restrictions on e-cigarettes, including imposing additional civil and criminal penalties. Law enforcement officers can also seize tobacco products or electronic cigarettes that violate the bill’s prohibition on marketing to children.

SB 00817: Bans schools from discriminating against student hairstyles associated with racial, ethnic and cultural traditions.

HB 03445: A person who seeks medical assistance for an opioid overdose will have immunity from prosecution for possession.

SB 01577: Public school students shall be granted up to five days of excused absences for mental or behavioral health, with no medical note required.

HB 00226: Public universities will now be required to permit students to choose whether they submit ACT and SAT scores when applying for admission.

SB 01600: Requires restaurants and truck stops to provide employees with training in the recognition of human trafficking, and protocols for reporting observed human trafficking to proper authorities.

HB 03922: Designates June 19 as a paid state holiday, Juneteenth.

Over in Iowa, some new legislation includes:

HF 435: A bill for an act relating to emergency contact information for use by the department of transportation and law enforcement, and including effective date provisions. (Formerly HSB 136.)

SF568: A bill for an act relating to the conduct of elections, including nominations, procedures for proposed amendments to the Iowa Constitution, and absentee voting, and including effective date provisions. (Formerly SSB 1237.)

New redistricting maps to go into effect during 2022 elections.

