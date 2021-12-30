Advertisement

Wild December weather in Iowa and Illinois

Nearly half of the month had temperatures at or above 50°.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - From record high temperatures, to damaging wind, to tornadoes, to snow. It has been a wild month of weather across the Quad Cities area and the Midwest.

The month started with temperatures well above normal in the 50s, followed by a quick dip to near normal temperatures before another warm up toward the middle of the month.

Dec. 15 was the peak of the heat across the QCA. Dubuque, Burlington and the Quad Cities shattered the daily high temperature record, and tied or broke the all time December high temperatures.

All time records were tied or broken.
All time records were tied or broken.(KWQC)

Dec. 15 was also the day of the historic December derecho that moved through the Midwest with a swatch of wind damage. It is the only December derecho on record in the United States. The system also produced a record 44 tornadoes in Iowa. To put that into perspective, Iowa has an average of 46 tornadoes per year, and in Illinois that average is 64 tornadoes.

It was the most tornadoes in a single day for the state.

Record tornadoes for December and any given day.
Record tornadoes for December and any given day.(KWQC)

Finally toward the end of the month, eastern Iowa and western Illinois are experiencing more typical December weather with cooler temperatures and snow. In fact, snowfall-to-date in Moline is 3.5″, quite a bit less from the 2020 snowfall-to-date.

Quad Cities Int'l Airport
Quad Cities Int'l Airport(KWQC)

