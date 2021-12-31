Advertisement

1 injured in Davenport shooting Friday

One person was injured in a shooting in Davenport Friday morning.
One person was injured in a shooting in Davenport Friday morning.(WCAX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting in Davenport Friday morning.

Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS responded at 10:48 a.m. to the 2800 block of West Locust Street for a report of gunfire and found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The person was transported to a local hospital, according to a media release.

An uninvolved vehicle was also struck by gunfire. No other injuries or damage were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

