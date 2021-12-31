Advertisement

Basketball Highlights: December 30th

By Joey Donia
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Watch all the highlights from Thursday’s high school basketball action including Geneseo’s championship win at the State Farm Classic, Fulton’s championship win at the Carl Warkins Memorial Classic, Rockridge’s championship at the Carl Warkins Memorial Classic, 3rd place wins from the Newman boys and the Morrison girls, plus Augustana’s win over Monmouth is women’s basketball.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAD
First Alert Day from 6 a.m. Saturday to 12 a.m. Sunday for heavy snow
Hy-Vee and the Justice Department reached an agreement to help people with disabilities use the...
Hy-Vee adding new retail security team to stores
new laws in illinois
There are several new laws to take effect in 2022
Snowplow Truck Removing the Snow from the Highway during a Cold Snowstorm Winter Day
QCA communities declaring snow emergencies ahead of snow
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

Latest News

Watch all of the highlights from Tuesday's action at the State Farm Holiday Classic and the St....
Basketball Highlights: December 28th
The Iowa State Cyclones practice for the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida.
Iowa State Cyclones face the Clemson Tigers Wednesday
Watch all of the highlights from Monday's high school basketball action at the Cliff Warkins...
High School Basketball: December 27th
Rock Island, IL
Iowa wins the Genesis Shootout for the sixth straight time