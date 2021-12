DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Alex Nagel from Cavort QC located in Downtown Davenport mixes up a cocktail that will be featured at Cavort’s New Years Eve Bash! They will have hors d’oeuvres, desserts, drinks and more. This is ticketed event, with tickets costing $95 and all-inclusive. The event will be from 8 p.m. on December 31 to 1:00 a.m. January 1st.

