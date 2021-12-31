Clouds, fog, freezing drizzle today. Winter Storm Saturday

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: ***FIRST ALERT DAY SATURDAY FOR HEAVY SNOW AND DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS***

Watch for areas of fog and drizzle/freezing drizzle this afternoon. There could be some slick spots on the roads. High temperatures will be in the 30s with a variable wind 5-10 mph. Tonight, a few patchy areas of freezing drizzle will be possible, otherwise it will be cloudy and the calm before the storm. The winter storms will begin Saturday morning with snow moving in between 7 and 10 a.m. from south to north, and it could be moderate to heavy at times. This will be a long deration snow event, with everything wrapping up around midnight Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It’s also going to be breezy with north winds 10-20 mph, gusting 30+ mph at times, adding to reduced visibility and potential blowing and drifting snow. Snowfall totals range from 2-5″ north of Highway 30, 5-8″ for the QC, with locally higher totals farther to the southwest where the heavier snow band sets up.

After the snow falls, it gets COLD. Temperatures will barely get out of the single digits Sunday, with wind chills below zero all day.

TODAY: Cloudy, areas of fog and drizzle. High: 387°. Wind: VAR 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 17°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Heavy snow, breezy, cold. High: 23°. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

