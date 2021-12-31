Cocktail Castles

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Ryan Burchett from Mississippi Distilling Company shares their ‘Cocktail Castle’ experience in LeClaire. Reserve your next outing at Mississippi Distilling today!

The only way for the system to open a Cocktail Castle to you is to put in a reservation for 8 people (even if you don’t have 8 people for the reservation the website tells you to put your reservation for 8 people).The Cocktail Castle reservations are for 90 minutes. Regardless of party size, you are required to meet a $100 minimum during your 90 minutes. You can cancel your reservation online. But “no show” reservations that do not cancel ahead of time will be charged a $50 fee on your credit card as entered on the reservation form.

Mississippi Distilling Company // 303 N Cody Road, LeClaire, IA 52753

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.