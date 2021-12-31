Advertisement

Delicious appetizers perfect for NYE or football parties (or anytime!)

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Reuben Quesadillas, Cheesy Stuffed Mushrooms, and Mediterranean-infused flavor ideas are all featured in these two recipe segments.

Frequent guest Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed talks about all the ingredients and step-by-step process of putting these appetizers together for any upcoming gathering including ringing in 2022! Both video interviews are available for watching and making recipe notes. Happy New Year from Paula Sands LIve!

The Machine Shed // 7250 Northwest Blvd, Davenport, IA 52806

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAD
First Alert Day from 6 a.m. Saturday to 12 a.m. Sunday for heavy snow
Hy-Vee and the Justice Department reached an agreement to help people with disabilities use the...
Hy-Vee adding new retail security team to stores
new laws in illinois
There are several new laws to take effect in 2022
Snowplow Truck Removing the Snow from the Highway during a Cold Snowstorm Winter Day
QCA communities declaring snow emergencies ahead of snow
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

Latest News

FAD
First Alert Day from 6 a.m. Saturday to 12 a.m. Sunday for heavy snow
Cocktail Castles
Cocktail Castles
Mediterranean-flavored app ideas
Mediterranean-flavored app ideas
Cheesy stuffed mushrooms
Reuben Quesadillas & Stuffed Mushrooms Apps