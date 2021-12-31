Delicious appetizers perfect for NYE or football parties (or anytime!)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Reuben Quesadillas, Cheesy Stuffed Mushrooms, and Mediterranean-infused flavor ideas are all featured in these two recipe segments.

Frequent guest Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed talks about all the ingredients and step-by-step process of putting these appetizers together for any upcoming gathering including ringing in 2022! Both video interviews are available for watching and making recipe notes. Happy New Year from Paula Sands LIve!

The Machine Shed // 7250 Northwest Blvd, Davenport, IA 52806

