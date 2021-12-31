Do you want to be a ‘Roller’?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Calling all future skaters! The Quad Cities premiere all-female flat track roller derby league is hosting a boot camp in early January as a way to recruit new skaters into their sport.

Roxi Balboa Schlue and King Louie from Quad City Rollers invite viewers to spread the word about the Quad City Roller Bootcamp that starts on Jan. 9, 2022. After a very long pandemic delay, they group is looking forward to bringing back the always-exciting roller derby action to local audiences. The main hub for the group and the location of the bootcamp is the Eldridge Community Center Roller Skating Rink.

This 7-week session will cover all the basic skills of roller derby. No skating experience is required. A lot of their current all-star skaters started without knowing how to skate!Watch the interview to learn more. Contact information including website and social media links are below.

Quad City Rollers / PO Box 4546 / Davenport, IA 52808 / recruitment.qcr@gmail.com

