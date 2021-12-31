Firefighters respond to Burlington house fire Thursday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington home was damaged when a fire broke out late Thursday afternoon.

At 4:34 p.m., the Burlington Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Gnahn Street and found smoke and fire showing from the first floor of a one-and-a-half story, single-family home, according to a media release.

A box alarm was struck, which resulted in a call for off-duty firefighters to assist. West Burlington firefighters also responded.

Firefighters gained access through a walk-out basement door and contained the fire to the first floor, according to the release. Firefighters cleared the scene at 7:35 p.m.

Damage is estimated at $25,000 to the structure and $20,000 to contents. The home had multiple working smoke detectors.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington police and fire Departments.

