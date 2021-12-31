Advertisement

Firefighters respond to Burlington house fire Thursday

A Burlington home was damaged when a fire broke out late Thursday afternoon.
A Burlington home was damaged when a fire broke out late Thursday afternoon.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington home was damaged when a fire broke out late Thursday afternoon.

At 4:34 p.m., the Burlington Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Gnahn Street and found smoke and fire showing from the first floor of a one-and-a-half story, single-family home, according to a media release.

A box alarm was struck, which resulted in a call for off-duty firefighters to assist. West Burlington firefighters also responded.

Firefighters gained access through a walk-out basement door and contained the fire to the first floor, according to the release. Firefighters cleared the scene at 7:35 p.m.

Damage is estimated at $25,000 to the structure and $20,000 to contents. The home had multiple working smoke detectors.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington police and fire Departments.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAD
First Alert Day from 6 a.m. Saturday to 12 a.m. Sunday for heavy snow
Hy-Vee and the Justice Department reached an agreement to help people with disabilities use the...
Hy-Vee adding new retail security team to stores
new laws in illinois
There are several new laws to take effect in 2022
Snowplow Truck Removing the Snow from the Highway during a Cold Snowstorm Winter Day
QCA communities declaring snow emergencies ahead of snow
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

Latest News

The Iowa Supreme Court says the lawyer for the family of a Burlington woman shot and killed by...
Court: Police shooting victim family may get video, 911 tape
Snowplow Truck Removing the Snow from the Highway during a Cold Snowstorm Winter Day
QCA communities declaring snow emergencies ahead of snow
FAD
First Alert Day from 6 a.m. Saturday to 12 a.m. Sunday for heavy snow
advice for new years resolutions
A local certified life coach gives advice on New Year’s resolutions