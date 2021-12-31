Advertisement

Geneseo brewery offers warm ‘Hop Huts’ for outdoor parties

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A place to enjoy a cocktail or beer outdoors on cold winter days (and nights) is making it warm and cozy by offering “Hop Huts”.

Rachel Heise from Great Revivalist Brew Lab of Geneseo joins PSL to talk about all the latest exciting developments at the brewery including heated outdoor party spots. The Hop Huts were originally designed as a result of demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hop Huts are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Reservations are highly recommended.

Great Revivalist is a locally-owned brewery and restaurant in Geneseo. They have 24 taps loaded with their own craft beers, sodas, hard seltzer, craft energy drinks and coffee. The business also hosts really fun special events such as the recent “Ms Pac Man Mania Marathon/Tournament.

Great Revivalist Brew Lab / 1225 S Oakwood Ave 61254 / Geneseo, IL / (309) 944-5466 / FACEBOOK

Welcome to our Winter Wonderland ❄️☃️

Posted by Great Revivalist Brew Lab on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

