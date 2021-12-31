Advertisement

Lawyers for man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol trooper want statements thrown out

Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been released from University of Iowa Hospitals...
Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been released from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and taken into police custody for the death of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.(Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper earlier this year want statements he gave to investigators thrown out.

It’s specifically for when 42-year-old Michael Lang spoke with authorities four out of the five days after the shooting.

Lang is charged with first degree murder. Authorities say Lang shot and killed Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith on April 9.

A fight during a traffic stop led to a shoot out at Lang’s home in Grundy Center.

Documents claim Lang was under duress and was too medicated to waive his Miranda rights during four days of interviews.

Lang was hurt in the shootout.

He’s due in court Jan. 19 for a hearing on another request from his attorneys to move the trial to another county.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first day of 2022 will feature a potent storm system, bringing a large area of moderate to...
First Alert Day for Saturday through midnight Sunday for heavy snow
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
One person was injured in a shooting in Davenport Friday morning.
1 injured in Davenport shooting Friday
Snowplow Truck Removing the Snow from the Highway during a Cold Snowstorm Winter Day
QCA communities declaring snow emergencies ahead of snow
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver who killed La. siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, authorities say

Latest News

Jan. 1, 2022
TV6 First Alert Day: New Year’s Day winter storm live blog
The first day of 2022 will feature a potent storm system, bringing a large area of moderate to...
First Alert Day for Saturday through midnight Sunday for heavy snow
The first day of 2022 will feature a potent storm system, bringing a large area of moderate to...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until Midnight
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until midnight for moderate/heavy snow, reduced visibility and...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until Midnight
FIRST ALERT DAY for moderate/heavy snow, reduced visibility and potentially dangerous travel.
Your First Alert Forecast