A local certified life coach gives advice on New Year’s resolutions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The clock is officially ticking as people have less than 24 hours to figure out a New Years resolution.

Certified Life Coach Shauna Carter with Life, Skills and Connections in the Quad Cities, went over a few misconceptions about picking a resolution.

Carter says people believe resolutions have to be these really huge goals that will completely change us, but the most effective way to go about it is by starting small and looking from within.

She says many of her clients come in with these big goals for the new year, but there’s usually more work that goes into deciding on what your resolution will be.

“When you are sitting down and doing your new years resolution is to think about what limitations or expectations have been put on me this year, and what mini goals can I build off of those,” said Carter.

Carter then talked about an analogy called “the cliché about the butterfly”.

She says people tend to think a caterpillar rearranges its parts in order to transform, but its really disintegrating or breaking apart.

“So I think when you sit down and do you New Years resolution, you need to think about, what has this new year been like for me, you know we have to in order to have this transformation, we have to stop resisting are challenges, things that are happening to us, allow it to continue like a butterfly and then push yourself from within to transform into this butterfly,” said Carter.

Going into the new year Carter gave some tips for dealing with everyday life.

She says slow down, find time in your day to evaluate yourself and in that moment be your own life coach.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.