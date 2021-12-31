New Years Eve Blast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Celebrate the New Year early with the kiddos at Happy Joe’s Pizza & Jungle Bungle! They will have a countdown from 4pm-7pm every hour with games and prizes for the little ones! Ryan Healey, Jeremy McGregor, and Happy demonstrate the Balloon Drop Pop game that kids will be participating in tonight!

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Jungle Bungle // 201 W 50th St., Davenport, IA

