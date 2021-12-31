Opera Quad Cities Recital

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Opera Quad Cities will celebrate its return from a two year hiatus with a recital featuring Davenport native Nicholas Fahrenkrug, baritone, and Greek pianist Eleonora Apostolidi.

The event, which begins at 7:00 PM Sunday, January 9 in the Great Hall at Davenport’s Trinity Cathedral, is sponsored by Opera Quad Cities and features Mr. Fahrenkrug and Ms. Apostolidi, members of the Apollo Duo. The duo will present the complete song cycle Die Schöne Müllerin by Franz Schubert.

