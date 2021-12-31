Snowstar opens part of tubing hill in time for the holiday weekend

ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) - The snow is arriving just in time for a local attraction that thrives off the cold and snow.

Snowstar in Andalusia opened two of their 11 tubing hills on New Year’s Eve.

They had to delay the opening of the park twice this month because temperatures were just too warm.

But that changed this week, allowing the owners to make their own snow in time for the New Year’s holiday weekend.

“We probably did about 30 hours straight from Sunday through Monday and into Tuesday. And then we had to stop for awhile cause the temperatures got warm. We need it cold enough to make the snow. As soon as it gets cold again we will start making our own and hopefully this storm front coming in gives us a good dumping of snow as well,” said Jenny Harper, one of the co-owners of Snowstar.

The tubing hills are open through the holiday weekend.

Snowstar plans to open the ski and snowboarding hill on Monday with all fresh snow on the ground.

Snowstar opened just in time for kids to enjoy the ski resort before heading back to school after winter break.

“It’s just really fun because me and my friend Paisley and Charlotte, we all go down like a three person and we’re just going down together and it’s like a train going down,” said Britta Soucinek.

“My favorite part of going to Snowstar is skiing and tubing. I’m going tubing on the tubing hill and it’s pretty exciting. My favorite part about going to Snowstar is skiing and tubing,” said Maddox Clark.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.