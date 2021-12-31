Advertisement

Soccer Shots' Free Fun Days

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Soccer Shots is a soccer league for 2-8 year old children, providing an indoor soccer for the winter to keep the kids active. Arielle Soltow, Director of Coaching, explains what the children will learn even with no soccer experience! Families can “try it out” for free during Fun Days for 30 minutes before committing to a sign up. There are three free Fun Days coming on Jan., 3rd, 5th, and 6th. Even kids that know nothing about soccer, there are opportunities to learn!

