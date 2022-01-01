Davenport Public Works prepares for snow storm

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport among many other cities is working on making sure they’re able to remove the snow and ice to make roads safe and passable as we approach 2022′s first snowstorm.

Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason says they have just under 16,000 tons of salt along with 50 trucks ready for roads. Each truck driver will work in 12-hour shifts, working to first clear out snow emergency routes, then residential areas.

Drivers will work as safely and quickly as they can, says Gleason. “We don’t always get to choose where the snow goes.... snow going the other day, it was really really heavy and the snow flies farther even at slow speeds. Understanding the timing of when you shovel the end of your driveway,” she adds. You may need to shovel a few times depending on how much snow we get and its consistency.

It’s estimated the main routes will be clear within about 8 hours after snow stops, taking between 34 and 46 hours more to get through residential areas.

When you park, you should make sure to check if you’re on a snow route, because many cities like Davenport have street parking restrictions during snow emergencies. “If you’re not off the road during an emergency, you’ll get ticketed. It’s safer for our plows to get out there and not worry about hitting vehicles, especially if the roads are slippery,” says Gleason.

Read more about Davenport’s snow emergency parking restrictions here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.