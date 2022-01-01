A Major Winter Storm Continues Through The Day

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY SATURDAY FOR HEAVY SNOW AND DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS***

The first day of 2022 will feature a potent storm system, bringing a large area of moderate to heavy snow to the region in long duration event. As of now, we’re looking at the possibility of 2″ to 4″ north of Highway 20, and 4″ to 8″+ accumulations for the rest of the region through the day until late tonight. The combination of strong northerly winds and a dry, powdery snow will likely create dangerous conditions across much of the viewing area. Travel impacts will be numerous, including slick roads, blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility. Dangerously cold wind chill values will also be a factor, reaching -10 to-15 by tonight. Stay tuned to TV6 on air, and online for the latest updates.

TODAY: Moderate to heavy snow during the day. 4″ to 8″+ accumulations possible. High: 25°. Wind: N 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Snow ending late this evening, then mostly cloudy and very cold overnight. Low: -2°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and very cold. High: 12°. Wind: mph.

