TV6 First Alert Day: New Year’s Day winter storm live blog

A First Alert Day is in effect through midnight for moderate to heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions for the entire TV6 viewing area.

9:15 AM Roads in Moline are already becoming snow covered. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s, making this snow a light/powdery snow which will lead to a quick pile up, especially during the moderate and heavier bands. Bridge and road temperatures are also in the teens and 20s making travel difficult soon after the snow begins to fall.

8:40 AM Snow is beginning to move into the QCA and will overspread the TV6 viewing area from south to north. Roads will become covered quickly.

Here’s a look at the radar as of 8:43 a.m.

Roads southwest of the Quad Cities are partially snow covered just before 9 a.m. It’s not going to take long for the roads to become slick. The wind will pick up as well, leading to reduced visibility, and eventually blowing and drifting especially in rural areas.

Morning video update from Theresa Bryant:

