Appointments to be required for drive-thru testing in Whiteside Co.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Appointments will be required for drive-thru testing at the Whiteside County Health Department SHIELD IL Drive-up Community Testing Site, starting Tuesday, January 4th.

According to a news release, the site is closed Monday, January 3rd, and will resume with the following normal hours the next day: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8:30 to 3:30; Tuesdays from 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Individuals will need to set up a SHIELD Illinois account to make an appointment to be tested and view the results. The health department asks that no food or drink be consumed and no mouthwash or toothpaste be used an hour before the appointment.

For additional information on WCHD’s SHIELD testing or information on creating an account, please visit https://www.whitesidehealth.org/covid-19-information/covid-19-information.html

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.