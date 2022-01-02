Advertisement

COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois

Gov. JB Pritzker
Gov. JB Pritzker(Mike Miletich)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor venues starting Monday. That includes restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues like sport entertainment arenas.

The rules apply to everyone age 5 and older, but doesn’t apply to those in the venue less than 10 minutes, like those getting takeout.

Also starting Monday, all Illinois Secretary of State offices, including driver services, will be closed until at least Jan. 18. The country is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases to the highest levels on record.

Also, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging Illinois hospitals to delay elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures to keep more beds open, anticipating a wave of COVID-19 patients.

