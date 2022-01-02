Advertisement

Crew respond to garage fire in Davenport Sunday

Crew respond to garage fire in Davenport Sunday
Crew respond to garage fire in Davenport Sunday
By Samson Kimani
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Sunday near the intersection of Rockingham Road and Nevada Avenue at approximately 12:07 p.m.

Fire officials say that upon arrival, the garage was enveloped with smoke and the fire was put out within 20 minutes. Davenport Police, EMS, and Mid-American were also assisted.

A TV6 crew on scene confirmed with officials that no one was in the garage at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries. Traffic was temporarily blocked on Nevada Avenue from Rockingham Road to Johnson Avenue and heavy smoke from the fire was seen miles away.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more details become available.

