Advertisement

Judges send Tyson workers’ virus lawsuit back to state court

The Tyson Foods processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
The Tyson Foods processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, on Thursday, April 16, 2020.(Brian Tabick/KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Tyson Foods can’t claim it was operating under the direction of the federal government when it tried to keep its processing plants open as the coronavirus spread rapidly within them during the early days of the pandemic.

So a lawsuit filed by several families of four workers who died after contracting COVID-19 while working at Tyson’s pork processing plant in Waterloo will be heard in state court. The families allege that Tyson’s actions contributed to the deaths.

Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson said the company is disappointed in the court ruling, but he defended the steps Tyson took to keep workers safe during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first day of 2022 will feature a potent storm system, bringing a large area of moderate to...
First Alert Day for Saturday through midnight Sunday for heavy snow
Jan. 1, 2022
TV6 First Alert Day: New Year’s Day winter storm blog
Gov. JB Pritzker
COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois
Nearly 300 new Illinois laws take effect in 2022.
Nearly 300 new Illinois laws take effect in 2022
One person was injured in a shooting in Davenport Friday morning.
1 injured in Davenport shooting Friday

Latest News

Unity Point Health welcomes the first QC baby of 2022
Unity Point Health welcomes first QC baby of 2022
Unity Point Health welcomes the first QC baby of 2022
Unity Point Health welcomes the first QC baby of 2022
Boil order.
The Village of Long Grove under a boil order until further notice
Crew respond to garage fire in Davenport Sunday
Crews respond to garage fire in Davenport Sunday
Whiteside County Health Department
Appointments to be required for drive-thru testing in Whiteside Co.