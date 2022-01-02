Snow Moves Out, Now The Cold Air Moves In

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- The first weekend of 2022 started out with heavy snow and strong winds. We’ll end the period with sunny skies and bitterly cold temperatures today. Look for highs only reaching the single digits to middle teens, with wind chills down to 20 below. After another chilly night, we begin the week with sunshine, and temperatures rising into the 20′s, followed by readings back in the 30′s by Tuesday. Don’t get used to it though--temperatures are on their way back down into the single digits and teens by week’s end.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 12°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Wind chill: -10.

TONIGHT: Clear and very cold. Low: -7°. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Wind chill: -15 to -20.

MONDAY: Sunny skies and not as cold. High: 24°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

