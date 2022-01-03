Blessing Box donation drive to be held Jan. 17

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 is teaming up with Davenport P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and Friends of Martin Luther King to hold a Blessing Box donation drive Jan. 17.

The drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the TV6 station, 805 Brady Street.

Items needed include:

Personal products

Toothpaste/brushes

Mouthwash

Deodorant

Soap/body wash

Lotion/Vaseline

Shampoo/conditioner

Sanitizer

Cleaning products

Bathroom cleaners

Household cleaners

Disinfectant wipes

Dish detergent

Paper products

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Kleenex

Laundry Products

Detergent

Bleach

Fabric softener

Monetary donations also were welcome online or by mail – P.U.N.C.H Davenport, 1401 N. Perry St., Davenport, Iowa, 52803.

