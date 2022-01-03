Advertisement

Blessing Box donation drive to be held Jan. 17

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 is teaming up with Davenport P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and Friends of Martin Luther King to hold a Blessing Box donation drive Jan. 17.

The drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the TV6 station, 805 Brady Street.

Items needed include:

Personal products

  • Toothpaste/brushes
  • Mouthwash
  • Deodorant
  • Soap/body wash
  • Lotion/Vaseline
  • Shampoo/conditioner
  • Sanitizer

Cleaning products

  • Bathroom cleaners
  • Household cleaners
  • Disinfectant wipes
  • Dish detergent

Paper products

  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper
  • Kleenex

Laundry Products

  • Detergent
  • Bleach
  • Fabric softener

Monetary donations also were welcome online or by mail – P.U.N.C.H Davenport, 1401 N. Perry St., Davenport, Iowa, 52803.

