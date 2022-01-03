Advertisement

Caught on camera: Alligator captured after being spotted in Louisiana man’s driveway

By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - An alligator was removed from the front yard of a Louisiana home after a man spotted the reptile under a car in his driveway.

Video obtained by WVUE shows a man from Slidell discovering the alligator, which was estimated to be about 8 feet long.

A Slidell resident found an unexpected guest on his driveway. A gator was discovered around 11...
A Slidell resident found an unexpected guest on his driveway. A gator was discovered around 11 a.m. in a Slidell resident’s driveway.(Kathryn Floberg)

A pest removal company came to capture the animal. Two of them distracted the alligator while a man sat on its back and taped its mouth shut.

The company took the alligator off the property and released it back into the wild.

Neither the alligator nor any people were harmed during the encounter.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker
COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois
Jan. 1, 2022
TV6 First Alert Day: New Year’s Day winter storm blog
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
Five puppies have found new forever homes, thanks to four police officers who rescued the...
Abandoned puppies adopted by police officers who rescued them
Crew respond to garage fire in Davenport Sunday
Crews respond to garage fire in Davenport Sunday

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building in...
Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at S.C. apartment building
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general