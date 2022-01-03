Advertisement

Chilly Temperatures Today/A Brief Warm Up Tomorrow

Readings Return (Briefly) To The 30′s Tuesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- High pressure continues to build into the region, providing us with sunshine and chilly temperatures. Readings will remain below normal with highs in the 20′s this afternoon. A clipper system to the north looks to spread a few clouds and flurries into the area Tuesday. We’ll also see winds on the increase with milder temperatures in the 30′s. Colder air returns for the rest of the week, with teens Wednesday, and single digits teens Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Sunny skies and not as cold. High: 22°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 17°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing cloudiness and a bit milder. High: 36°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

