Chilly Temperatures Today/A Brief Warm Up Tomorrow

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- High pressure continues to build into the region, providing us with sunshine and chilly temperatures. Readings will remain below normal with highs in the 20′s this afternoon. A clipper system to the north looks to spread a few clouds and flurries into the area Tuesday. We’ll also see winds on the increase with milder temperatures in the 30′s. Colder air returns for the rest of the week, with teens Wednesday, and single digits teens Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Sunny skies and not as cold. High: 22°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 17°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing cloudiness and a bit milder. High: 36°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.