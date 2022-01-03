Crews respond to fire in Moline Monday
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moine Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 2500 block of 6th Avenue in Moline around 7:45 a.m Monday.
Officials told TV6 crew on the scene there are no injuries and three people self-evacuated the building.
The Moline Fire Department said the structure has four apartments and two were affected by the fire.
This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more details become available.
