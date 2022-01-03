Crews respond to fire in Moline Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moine Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 2500 block of 6th Avenue in Moline around 7:45 a.m Monday.

Officials told TV6 crew on the scene there are no injuries and three people self-evacuated the building.

The Moline Fire Department said the structure has four apartments and two were affected by the fire.

Moline structure fire on 16th Ave. (KWQC)

