Davenport man charged with second-degree murder after assault victim dies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say a man died over the weekend from injuries suffered in an assault on Christmas Eve.

The man police say assaulted him, Jaret Peck, 31, of Davenport, is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

Just after 3 p.m. on Dec. 24, police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 200 block of Scott Street for an assault. When they arrived, officers found Terrance Woodard, 47, with serious injuries.

According to an arrest affidavit, Peck punched Woodard repeatedly in the head, including while he was on the ground, without any justification.

Police said Peck ran from the scene before police arrived. Just before 4 p.m., he was found in a nearby apartment complex and was taken into custody, according to police.

He was charged at the time with willful injury and interference with official acts.

Police said Monday Woodard died Sunday. Police said the incident remains under investigation.

