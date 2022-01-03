Advertisement

Davenport schools cancel classes, citing bus driver shortage

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Schools in Davenport surprised parents Monday with an announcement that classes had been cancelled because there weren’t enough drivers to run school bus routes.

The Davenport Community School District informed parents early Monday that classes were cancelled because of a school bus driver shortage.

All Saints Catholic School and Trinity Lutheran School also announced closures Monday because of the shortage.

A message left Monday with a spokesman for Durham School Services, which provides school bus service to the districts, was not immediately returned.

Students had been slated to return to school Monday following a two-week holiday break.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

