Bus driver shortage causes classes to cancel at Davenport schools Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport School District canceled school Monday due to a shortage of bus drivers.

“In these unprecedented times, we continue to experience new and unexpected obstacles,” Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said in an email to Davenport School District families. “This morning {Monday} we were unable to safely route and transport our students due to bus driver shortage. We apologize for the burden that our closure created, and appreciate your flexibility and patience. We worked throughout the morning with our bussing service and at this time, there is a transportation plan for tomorrow and we do plan to hold school. Any students and families affected by a route or time change will be notified individually by Durham Transportation.”

“We can confirm that today, we were short on drivers for varying reasons and were unable to cover all scheduled routes,” Edward Flavin a spokesperson for Durham Transportation said in a statement to TV6. “We anticipate that our routes will all be covered tomorrow and through the remainder of the week.”

All Saints Catholic School and Trinity Lutheran School announced they canceled school Monday due to the same company driver shortage.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this caused to our students and their families,” Flavin said. “The safety of our passengers and our employees is our number one priority, and we want to ensure that, especially in these cold winter months, we arrive on time to our scheduled stops. Today, we did not feel this could be accomplished. In consultation with the Davenport Community Schools, the decision was made to cancel classes.”

Students were scheduled to begin school Monday after a two-week holiday break.

