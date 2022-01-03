Advertisement

Dubuque couple parents to Dubuque hospital’s first newborn of 2022

Molly Thielen, left, and Zach Thielen, right, hold Gregory Thielen, center, in a photograph...
Molly Thielen, left, and Zach Thielen, right, hold Gregory Thielen, center, in a photograph provided by UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital.(Courtesy: UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials at a Dubuque hospital announced their first newborn of the year.

UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital said, in a statement, that Gregory Steven Thielen was the first baby born at the facility on January 1. He was born at 5:37 p.m. to parents Molly and Zach Thielen.

Gregory was measured at 21 inches long and 9 pounds at birth, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker
COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois
Jan. 1, 2022
TV6 First Alert Day: New Year’s Day winter storm blog
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
Five puppies have found new forever homes, thanks to four police officers who rescued the...
Abandoned puppies adopted by police officers who rescued them
Crew respond to garage fire in Davenport Sunday
Crews respond to garage fire in Davenport Sunday

Latest News

Very cold start to Monday morning
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
QC epidemiologist concerned over new CDC quarantine recommendations
Unity Point Health welcomes the first QC baby of 2022
Unity Point Health welcomes first QC baby of 2022
Unity Point Health welcomes the first QC baby of 2022
Unity Point Health welcomes the first QC baby of 2022