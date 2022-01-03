Dubuque couple parents to Dubuque hospital’s first newborn of 2022

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials at a Dubuque hospital announced their first newborn of the year.

UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital said, in a statement, that Gregory Steven Thielen was the first baby born at the facility on January 1. He was born at 5:37 p.m. to parents Molly and Zach Thielen.

Gregory was measured at 21 inches long and 9 pounds at birth, according to officials.

