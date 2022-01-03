Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces $6.2 million in grants to 16 communities for water quality projects

(KWQC) - Iowa Gov. Iowa Kim Reynolds Monday announced that the communities that 16 communities - including Grandview and Wheatland - have been awarded a total of $6.2 million in grants to advance water quality projects.

The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program, which was created as a part of Senate File 512, the first legislation signed into law by Reynolds in January 2018.

“Investing in water quality infrastructure within our state has been a top priority of my administration since day one,” Gov. Reynolds said in a media release. “The first bill I signed into law as Governor in 2018 created opportunities for communities to upgrade their water infrastructure and I’ve remained steadfast in my commitment to building upon that.”

The Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program receives a portion of the tax on metered water and had more than $6 million available for allocation in 2021. Grants will be awarded through the program on an annual basis through 2039, according to the release.

The 2021 program received 18 applications requesting more than $6.5 million in water quality grants. A committee consisting of designees from the Iowa Finance Authority, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship judged the Wastewater and Drinking Water Financial Assistance Program applications based on the program’s priorities.

Priorities for grant awards include disadvantaged communities; projects that will significantly improve water quality in their watershed; projects that use alternative wastewater treatment technologies; communities with the highest sewer or water rates; projects that use technology to address nutrient reduction; and projects to address improvements to drinking water source waters.

The Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program has assisted a total of 33 communities through a total of nearly $9 million in water quality grants since the first awards were granted in 2019.

The program is expected to have approximately $6 million in available funds in 2022 based on the portion of tax that will be allocated to the program.

The awardees are:

Adel

Grant award: $300,000

Project: New Wastewater Treatment Facility

Total estimated project cost: $17,370,000

Auburn

Grant award: $100,000

Project: Water treatment improvements

Total estimated project cost: $175,000

Boone

Grant award: $200,000

Project: Wastewater treatment improvements - UV disinfection system, etc.

Total estimated project cost: $1,948,500

Britt

Grant award: $500,000

Project: New water treatment facility and water storage

Total estimated project cost: $9,028,500

Carlisle

Grant award: $500,000

Project: Water distribution improvements

Total estimated project cost: $3,900,000

Chariton

Grant award: $500,000

Project: Wastewater treatment improvements - UV disinfection system, post aeration system improvements

Total estimated project cost: $3,578,000

Winneshiek County – Festina

Grant award: $300,000

Project: Wastewater treatment improvements

Total estimated project cost: $899,700

Grandview

Grant award: $500,000

Project: Wastewater treatment improvements - submerged attached growth Reactor, UV disinfection system

Total estimated project cost: $3,732,500

Hartford

Grant award: $500,000

Project: Wastewater treatment improvements - UV disinfection system; NitrOx reactor

Total estimated project cost: $3,300,000

Indianola

Grant award: $500,000

Project: New wastewater treatment facility

Total estimated project cost: $57,000,000

Lake Park

Grant award: $300,000

Project: New wastewater treatment facility

Total estimated project cost: $7,100,000

McGregor

Grant award: $500,000

Project: Water and sewer transmission improvements

Total estimated project cost: $9,458,795

Mount Ayr

Grant award: $300,000

Project: Wastewater transmission improvements

Total estimated project cost: $866,400

Perry

Grant award: $500,000

Project: New wastewater treatment facility

Total estimated project cost: $30,349,479

Treynor

Grant award: $300,000

Project: Wastewater treatment improvements - LemTec Polishing Reactor, UV disinfection

Total estimated project cost: $4,871,522

Wheatland

Grant award: $400,000

Project: Wastewater treatment improvements - LemTec Polishing Reactor

Total estimated project cost: $1,107,200

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.