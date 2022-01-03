Advertisement

Pentagon chief Austin says he has tested positive for COVID

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov. 17, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home.

In a statement Sunday night, Austin said he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week “to the degree possible.” He said Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks would represent him in appropriate matters.

Austin said he last met with President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, more than a week before he began to experience symptoms, and had tested negative the morning of that day.

“I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President,” Austin said. “My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week.”

Austin, 68, said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster in October. He said he requested a test Sunday morning after experiencing symptoms while at home on leave and, given the result, planned to remain in quarantine for five days, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue,” he said.

In October, another member of Biden’s Cabinet, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, tested positive for COVID-19.

Austin said he last met with President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, more than a week before he began to experience symptoms, and had tested negative the morning of that day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first day of 2022 will feature a potent storm system, bringing a large area of moderate to...
First Alert Day for Saturday through midnight Sunday for heavy snow
Jan. 1, 2022
TV6 First Alert Day: New Year’s Day winter storm blog
Gov. JB Pritzker
COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois
Nearly 300 new Illinois laws take effect in 2022.
Nearly 300 new Illinois laws take effect in 2022
One person was injured in a shooting in Davenport Friday morning.
1 injured in Davenport shooting Friday

Latest News

Unity Point Health welcomes the first QC baby of 2022
Unity Point Health welcomes first QC baby of 2022
Unity Point Health welcomes the first QC baby of 2022
Unity Point Health welcomes the first QC baby of 2022
Boil order.
The Village of Long Grove under a boil order until further notice
In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
Biden vows US to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine