QC epidemiologist concerned over new CDC quarantine recommendations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad Cities public health professional is concerned about new CDC COVID-19 guidelines announced last week.

Just before the new year, the CDC updated its guidelines for both individuals infected and exposed to COVID-19, cutting isolation time in half.

Epidemiologist and Augustana College professor of public health Rebecca Heick said she’s worried the CDC moved too quickly with these recommendations.

“I am concerned. We have not seen evidence,” Heick said. “[The] CDC has not put out the evidence that they’re using to make that decision at this point. So that doesn’t allow anybody else to evaluate that evidence and determine if we really believe that that’s the right choice.”

CDC recommendations now state people infected with COVID-19 can isolating after five days, instead of 10, if they are asymptomatic or show improving symptoms. They also include wearing a mask for five days after the quarantine is over.

Heick said the lack of evidence could lead people to leave isolation while they can still transmit the virus.

“We’re opening ourselves up to potentially driving another round of massive case numbers,” Heick said.

While these new guidelines allow people to return to work earlier, Heick said she’s concerned about what it might mean for businesses if people are still contagious.

“It may end up being not so great for the economy on the backside,” Heick said. “If I go back to work early, and it turns out that I was still capable of transmitting the virus, and I pass it to all the other people in my workplace. We may … have to shut the doors for you know 10 days.”

Heick understands the public may be growing tired of the pandemic, but she said these decisions need more evidence to ensure everyone’s safety.

“My goal with my family and my friends is to be sure that all of us are still here next Christmas and next Thanksgiving next birthday,” Heick said.

The CDC announced on Sunday potentially adding testing requirements for those who are asymptomatic.

