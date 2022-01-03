Rock Island County reports 651 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported 651 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday.

That brings the total number of cases to 24,071 since the pandemic began.

The new cases are:

One woman in her 90s

Five women in their 80s

10 women in their 70s

38 women in their 60s

46 women in their 50s

36 women in their 40s

75 women in their 30s

72 women in their 20s

Eight women in their teens

17 girls in their teens

42 girls younger than 13

10 girl infants 1 or younger

One man in his 90s

Seven men in their 80s

15 men in their 70s

23 men in their 60s

23 men in their 50s

32 men in their 40s

54 men in their 30s

64 men in their 20s

Nine men in their teens

14 boys in their teens

39 boys younger than 13

10 boy infants 1 or younger

As of Monday, 91 people were hospitalized with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 35, according to the health department.

“We are in the middle of a holiday-related surge, so the high number of cases is not shocking. It’s frustrating, but it’s not shocking,” Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, said. “The high number of hospitalizations is hugely concerning to us and our healthcare partners — 91 is our county’s all-time high. This surge could have been prevented. Only about 60% of Rock Island County residents 5 and older have been vaccinated.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please do so as soon as possible, and if you are eligible, get boosted. Our hospital systems are stressed beyond capacity, and we haven’t hit the expected New Year’s surge within a surge.”

The health department offers twice-a-week walk-in vaccination clinics for those 12 and older. They are on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older) and Fridays (Pfizer for 12 and older).

The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses. Boosters are offered for those who have received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna six months ago or two months ago for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Appointments for this Friday’s pediatric Pfizer clinic for children ages 5-11 will be available on the health department’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Healthcare and pharmacy partners also are doing vaccinations for both children and adults. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot.

The health department is awaiting approval from the CDC for Pfizer boosters for children ages 12-15. The FDA gave the nod on Monday, but the CDC advisory panel and director must concur. If CDC approval is given by Friday, Pfizer boosters will be available to everyone 12 and older at the Friday walk-in clinic, according to the health department.

