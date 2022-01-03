Advertisement

Subzero temperatures start off our Monday

Coldest air we’ve seen since February of last year
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) - We are starting off the first Monday of 2022 well below zero. Thankfully, winds are very light, but temps are still anywhere from -10º to 0º this morning.   We will see a lot of sunshine again today which will help us get back to the low 20s.  We are tracking a couple clippers into the area this week, but neither will bring any significant amounts of snow.  Ahead of our first system on Tuesday we will warm slightly above freezing, but the front will move through early Wednesday morning leading to a breezy and chilly day.  Wind chill advisories will be possible by Thursday morning and possibly Friday morning as, feels like temps will be near -20º or colder.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer this afternoon.  High: 22º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 17º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny  High: 36º.

