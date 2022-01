BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Maribella Perez, the first Quad Cities baby of 2022, was born at 1:10 a.m Saturday to parents Erik and Dominique Perez.

Weighing 6 pounds, 8.2 ounces, and 19 inches long, the healthy baby girl was delivered at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Bettendorf Birthplace.

