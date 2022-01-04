Beloved QC coach Derek Lindauer passes away at 58

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - United Township assistant basketball coach Derek Lindauer passed away unexpectedly Saturday due to complications from a heart issue. United Township head coach Ryan Webber was a longtime friend of Lindauer and addressed his team Sunday about the devastating news.

“It was not a fun day and I just tried the best I could to relay the way he felt about each of them and about them collectively, what he wanted to get out of them and how much he believed in them and things like that but above all else, I just wanted to remind them how to be a good person, how to be a family man someday when they’re adults as well because that was really important to him” said Webber.

Lindauer spent 19 seasons as Moline’s head baseball coach from 1993-2011. He won nearly 75 percent of his games and led the Maroons to 12 Western Big 6 Conference Championships along with 3rd and 4th State Trophy Finishes. Current Moline head baseball coach Craig Schimmel spent 10 seasons coaching the Maroons with Lindauer.

“He built this program, I mean he started back in 2001 was when I joined him but his first year was 1993. If you look at our program in the early 90′s it was not in a great place and Derek had a vision of what he wanted to do and he fulfilled his plan and was able to do that throughout his career and our program I think is recognized as one of the best in the State of Illinois and you know that’s all because of what he’s done” said Schimmel.

In 2020 Lindauer was inducted into the Illinois baseball coaches Hall of Fame

