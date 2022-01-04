Davenport Schools discuss employee COVID-19 vaccine policy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District Board discussed an employee COVID-19 vaccination policy at its Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday.

The board introduced a policy mandating vaccinations or weekly testing of employees not yet fully vaccinated.

According to the discussion, the cost of COVID tests will be on the employee.

Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said the policy is being introduced to be compliant with the OSHA mandate, which is hearing oral arguments in the Supreme Court on Friday.

“What the district is doing is really trying to do our due diligence in the face some of the most recent regulation in terms of OSHA and as you are watching them play out on the national level,” Schneckloth said.

The district could be fined up to $136,532 for “repeated willful violations.”

Board member Kent Paustian said he’s concerned about what this means for a district with an already short staff.

“That will put more stress on the staff that will be working there and they’re going to have to fill in some holes,” Paustian said. “I will not vote for this.”

The policy is on next Monday’s agenda for a full vote. If passed employees have until Feb. 4 to provide proof of vaccination.

