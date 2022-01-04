Ice fishing safety tips this winter season

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The cold temperatures usher in the ice fishing season on our lakes and rivers. But before you venture out for fun on the ice, there are safety tips to follow.

The Department of Natural Resources says anytime you go out on the ice, be sure to double check the thickness of the ice to ensure safety. Even with the recent colder temperatures, it may not be thick enough for ice activities, such as ice fishing.

“”It’s the first time out this season. Got a cold snap so I figured it might be a good time to go,” said fisherman Walt Matan.

Walt Matan is heading out on the ice at Lost Grove Lake in Scott County, with 40 years of ice fishing experience.

“This is about the time you start. You know, around Christmastime, around the holidays, that’s usually when it starts around here. Farther up north it started a couple weeks ago,” said Matan.

The colder temperatures the past couple nights brought Matan out to test the ice.

“What you do is you whack it in the ice before you take a step. And that will determine if, if the bar goes through don’t step, start backing away,” said Matan.

He takes an ice spud bar to navigate his way around the ice, and uses a drill to find out how thick the ice is.

While the DNR emphasizes no ice is 100 percent safe, there are a few thresholds to keep in mind before heading out for winter activities.

“Four inches for, just to support a human being. You’re looking at five, six (inches) for a snowmobile or ATV. Really, anything two to three inches you really need to be staying off of because it’s really dangerous at that point,” said David Wyffels, fisheries biologist for the Illinois DNR.

For a snowmobiles and ATVs, DNR recommends at least five to six inches of ice. Cars and small trucks can be supported by eight to 12 inches of ice, and medium size trucks can be supported by 12 to 15 inches.

Once you know how thick the ice is, you want to have proper gear before heading out, such as a float coat or float pants, a life jacket, a rope, ice spikes and cleated boots.

“The number one thing to remember is that there’s no safe ice. Always treat every time you go out on that water as a potential time you could go through the ice,” said Wyffels.

The DNR also says it’s safer to check the thickness of the ice after five to seven days of temperatures that are 20 degrees or colder.

